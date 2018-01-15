Help us to find South Tyneside’s best chippy

We are on the look-out for South Tyneside’s Best Chippy of 2018 - and we need your help.

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce, with or without salt and vinegar, there’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chip shop.

And with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK, everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which chippy in South Tyneside gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2018. Entries will be printed in this paper and online until Friday, February 2, 2018, so you can vote for your favourite.

So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon you’ll find in the paper to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

The closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted. Coupons hand-delivered to the office or any received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

HERE THE LIST OF CHIPPIES YOU CAN VOTE FOR:

SGZ001, GOLDEN CHIPPY, 21 HEDWORTH LANE, BOLDON COLLIERY

SGZ002, BOLDON BITE, 92 HINDMARCH DRIVE, EAST BOLDON

SGZ003, HEBBURN GOLDEN FRY, 156 HEDGELEY ROAD, HEBBURN

SGZ004, DILLIONS FISH INN, 43 STATION ROAD, HEBBURN

SGZ005, TONY’S GOLDEN FISH & CHIPS, 95 EDINBURGH ROAD, JARROW

SGZ006, BILLYS GOLDEN FISH AND CHIP, 31 FELLGATE AVENUE, JARROW

SGZ007, PAULS GOLDEN CHIPPY, 301 ALBERT ROAD, JARROW

SGZ008, PRIMROSE GOLDEN FISH AND CHIPS, 54 NORMAN TERRACE, JARROW

SGZ009, FRYDAYS FISH BAR AND GRILL, 27 EAST SMITHY STREET, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ010, DAVES, 12-13 QUEENS STREET, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ011, SMITH’S CHIPPY, 108 OCEAN ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ012, RED HUT, 102 OCEAN ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ013, COLMANS, 182-186 OCEAN ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ014, BLUE MARLIN, SEA ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ015, WESTOE GOLDEN CHIPPY, 58 WESTOE ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ016, GILLS GOLDEN CHIPPY, 511 STANHOPE STREET, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ017, FRANKIES FISH AND CHIPS, 8 STODDART STREET, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ018, GREEN LANE FISHERIES, 250 GREEN LANE EAST, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ019, HIGHFIELD FISHERIES, 102 HIGHFIELD ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ020, BILLYS GOLDEN FISH AND CHIP, 18 HORSLEY HILL SQUARE, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ021, GILLS GOLDEN FISH AND CHIPS, 359-361 PRINCE EDWARD ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS

SGZ022, GILLS FISH AND CHIPS, 44 STANHOPE ROAD, SOUTH SHIELDS