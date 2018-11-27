Here's your top five Italian restaurants in South Tyneside - now help us find the best of them all
We’ve got our finalists for the Italian Restaurant Of The Year 2018 - and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.
You’ve given us five mouth-watering candidates, and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. Please note - the only way you can vote for your favourite is by filling in the coupon which you'll find in the paper every day for the next two weeks. The closing date for voting is Thursday, December 13, 2018.
1. Da Vinci's, South Shields
Da Vinci's at 80-82 Ocean Road, South Shields, is the first of our five finalists as we search for South Tyneside's Italian Restaurant of the Year 2018.