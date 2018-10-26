Spice Garden's 10 recommended dishes for their innovative cuisine in South Shields

It's been just over a month since Spice Garden was named our Curry House of The Year for 2018 - but have you tried their delicious cuisine yet?

We asked diners in July to vote for their favourite restaurant, based on service to the highest quality, freshest and innovative menus.

And it was the Ocean Road cuisine that came out of on top - but what are their most scrumptious dishes?

Here, courtesy of owner Rukan Chowdhury, are 10 dishes Spice Garden recommends to you.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Which of these dishes is your favourite?

1. Hariali

2. Jal Jul Naga

3. Lamb Kalia

4. Tikka Garlic Chill.

5. Montaja

6. Chef Masala Lamb

7. Tandoori Mix Krai

8. Chicken Tikka Pannier

9. Naga Tuk Tuk

10. Jimmy Special (Chef Special Curry)