If you're looking for an atmospheric spot with delicious food to spend the occasion, these 15 restaurants come recommended as the most romantic in the South Shields area, according to TripAdvisor reviews.



1. Mambo Wine and Dine "The staff couldn't have been more friendly, helpful and welcoming. The menu had something for everyone. The food was beautifully cooked and presented. The whole experience made our celebration special." Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Ristorante Bravi "Fantastic food, piping hot and delicious, and great service. Staff looked after us so well. Nothing was a bother. Lovely surrounding too." Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Radhuni "The food was excellent, the decor is nice and the service was good. The acid test for me is always would I return? And the Radhuni passes with flying colours." Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

4. Orangegrass Thai & Oriental Cuisine "Very pleasant surroundings in this restaurant with a good atmosphere on a Friday night. We opted for one of the banquet menus and food arrived promptly, served by very efficient and friendly staff." Average rating: 4.5/5 Google other Buy a Photo

View more