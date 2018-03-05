Win canned meat hamper worth £90

To mark Spam Appreciation Week 2018, which takes place this week, the winner of this prize will be able to tuck into a limited edition SPAM® Brand Bundle.

Celebrations will be taking place all week to mark the event, being held in honour of the chopped pork and ham.

To take part you can share your favourite brand memories, stories or just what the unique meat means to you with the hashtag #SPAMWeek2018 on social media.

The tins have been a dinnertime favourite for over 80 years, whether it’s diced up with leftovers for a SPAM® bubble and squeak, used on avocado on toast or eaten simply as SPAM® fries.

To celebrate we’ve teamed up with SPAM® to give readers the chance to win a limited-edition bundle of merchandise including a limited-edition branded Under

Armour jacket, as well as various tins of the canned meat and kitchen utensils worth more than £90.

To enter, complete this sentence: SPAM® chopped pork and ham is made from 90% shoulder pork and leg of:

A) Chicken

B) Ham

C) Beef

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk or send your answer and contact details in an envelope to Spam competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press, 2nd floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Closing date: March 12.