Line-up announced for summer's free Sandhaven Amphitheatre gigs

The sounds of Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie and John Lennon will take centre stage on South Tyneside from next month.

Organisers of the South Tyneside Festival have revealed the line-up for this year’s free live music shows at South Shields’ Sandhaven Amphitheatre, sponsored by Minchella & Co.

The outdoor concerts take place from 7pm to 9pm on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout June, kicking off with performances from Patrick Gosling and The Tracies on June 1, as part of The Garage Studios Music Showcase.

NE Street Band are next to play on June 6, bringing the sound of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to the region, before rock cover band, Sound Divide, take to the stage on 13 June.

Pop rock foursome, The Wet Bandits, will play a range of songs from David Bowie to John Lennon on 15 June and then the annual showcase from South Tyneside College’s music department will return on June 20.

Jarrow-based Sound Cartel will take music fans on a journey through the decades from the 1950s to present day on June 22, before female-fronted power trio The Alibis entertain crowds with rock covers on June 27.

Anyone heading to the last concert of the month on June 29 can enjoy the popular Bessie and the Zinc Buckets, who will take to the stage to perform a number of rockabilly classics.

Then, on Saturday, July 13, music fans can see a one-off reunion show from Danceclass, who headlined the first ever Amphitheatre live music series back in 1989.

Coun Alan Kerr, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure at South Tyneside Council, is confident that this year’s line-up will have something for everyone.

"The live music series at the Amphitheatre is one of the highlights of the South Tyneside Festival,” said Coun Kerr.

"The gigs showcase some incredible homegrown talent over the month and it is a fantastic way for music fans to see their favourites for free or discover a new group to enjoy.

"There is a brilliant line-up performing this year and I hope that people will enjoy the amazing music on their doorstep."

Michael Minchella, of Minchella & Co, is delighted to be involved for another year: "We are proud to work with the council and have been sponsors of the festival since the very first one," he said.

"It is a fantastic event for the town which everyone can enjoy and it’s always very well organised and an extremely enjoyable time."

The live music series at the Amphitheatre is one of many events taking place in South Shields as part of the festival, with the Summer Parade taking place on July 6, and following a Space Fantasy theme.

And the popular Sunday concert series returns from July 14, featuring performances from Marti Pellow, Midge Ure, Nick Heyward, The Lightning Seeds and Gabrielle.