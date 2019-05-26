Little Mix go green as the sun shines at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough

Little Mix put on a striking and energetic display during their performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend today.

The girl group opened the third day of the music festival in Middlesbrough as the sun finally came out for the thousands of revellers.

Jesy Nelson of Little Mix, who put on a striking and energetic display during their performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. Pic: Owen Humphreys.PA Wire.

South Shields singers Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and bandmates Jesy Nelson Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened their explosive set with their songs Salute and Power.

Backed by a troupe of dancers wearing fluorescent green boiler suits, the singers themselves sported striking outfits in black and the same shade of green.

Jesy donned a black leather leotard with neon stripes and sheer black sleeves, while Perrie wore a bright green long-sleeved shirt underneath a top that appeared to be modelled on a bullet-proof vest.

Leigh-Anne's on-stage attire comprised fluorescent trousers underneath black chaps and a cropped black vest, while Jade opted for a stomach-baring top and trouser combination.

Little Mix strut their stuff at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Review: Lewis Capaldi steals the show at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough



Their set was filled with energy and full dance routines, the four stars barely stopping to catch their breath.

The 2011 X Factor winners performed songs including Shout Out To My Ex, Wings, Woman Like Me, No More Sad Songs, Only You, and an upbeat dance remix of their hit single Black Magic.

Speaking to the crowd at Stewart Park, Jade said she was not sure if the audience would be loud enough as Little Mix were the first act of the day.

Jesy Nelson of Little Mix, who strutted their stuff at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

She told them: "You actually are one of the best crowds we've ever had, thank you. I think it's because they're northern."

Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, The 1975 and Rita Ora are also in the Big Weekend's Sunday line-up.

Little Mix performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Little Mix performing at the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Middlesbrough. Pic: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.