Michael Buble to play big North East arena date before Christmas

Singer Michael Buble has today announced five gig UK dates in the run-up to Christmas.

An Evening With Michael Buble, which will see the singer kick off the festive season with his 32-piece band, will visit Aberdeen, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham and London.

The Canadian singer, who has won four Grammys and sold more than 75 million records worlwide, is currently on tour in the UK and will play London's 02 Arena tonight and tomorrow before travelling to Leeds, Belfast and Dublin.

He returned to the stage last summer after a two-year hiatus to support his family following his young son's cancer diagnosis.

He will kick off his winter dates at Aberdeen P&J Live on Wednesday, November 27, before playing Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday, November 30, and Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday, December 3.

He will travel to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Friday, December 6, and finish at The O2 in London on Monday, December 9.

Tickets for An Evening With Michael Buble go on sale at 9am on Friday June 7.