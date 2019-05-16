Podcast hits the Scummy Mummies on tour - where they are playing and how to get tickets

The Scummy Mummies, Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn, have announced a UK tour.

The tour comes hot on the heels of their Edinburgh Festival debut during August at the Assembly Festival.

Comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn celebrate the scummier side of parenting, from drinking wine out of a mug at kids’ teatime to hiding from the PTA.

Expect stand-up, sketches, songs and some very scummy stories. Guaranteed to make parents and non-parents laugh out loud, with many leaving happier about their life choices.

Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn specialise in producing and performing comedy for less-than-perfect parents - so that's all parents.

They have already performed their live show to sell-out audiences and packed festival crowds around the country, usually wearing their trademark gold catsuits.

They have an ever-growing social media following, with more than 100,000 Instagram followers. Their first book, Scummy Mummies, was released in March 2017 and reached the top 20 on the Amazon chart.

They met on the stand-up circuit six years ago and instantly became friends, sharing stories of scummy parenting failures. They then discovered that their boys were born 11 days apart with the help of the same midwife.

Together they host one of the UK's most popular parenting podcasts. Launched in July 2013, it was an instant hit, and has since been downloaded 2 million times in more than 150 countries.

The podcast has been recommended by The Telegraph, The Sunday Times, The Guardian and Woman’s Hour. Guests have included Dara O Briain, Sandi Toksvig, Jenny Eclair, and influencers such as Giovanna Fletcher, Unmumsy Mum and Hurrah for Gin. In 2017, Scummy Mummies was nominated for the UK's Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards, along with Mixcloud and Lovies awards.

Ellie appears as the games expert on hit Dave show Dara O Briain's Go 8 Bit. She also presents the spin-off, Go 8 Bit DLC, and was the first woman ever to host a show on Dave.

Helen performed a sell-out run of her solo stand-up show, Thorny Questions, at the 2017 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

The Scummy Mummies are at Leeds City Varieties on Saturday October 12.

Tickets on sale from Friday May 17 from

Box office: 0113 243 0808 or on line here