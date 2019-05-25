Radio 1 Big Weekend: Police issue drone warning after unauthorised flight over festival

Police have issued a warning after seizing a drone that was flown over Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Thousands of music fans from all over the region and country have descended on Stewart Park in Middlesbrough for the festival starring Marc Ronson, Little Mix, Miley Cyrus and more.

But Cleveland Police are warning fans must not use drones to try to get aerial photos as there is a strict no unauthorised fly zone in place.

Officers traced the owner of an unauthorised drone seen flying over the site on Friday night and seized it within 30 minutes.

The force said the owner will be further spoken to by police and dealt with appropriately.

Supt Emily Harrison said: “Our priority is an enjoyable and safe event for everyone – those who’ve come to enjoy the music, event staff, the artists and everyone who is working hard to make this a success.

“That said, anyone found to be committing antisocial behaviour or crime will be dealt with – we have officers in and around the event and we are working with our partners to react swiftly to any issues.”

Police are also warning motorbike and off road bike riders not to try to go on to the site. Officers from Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit are there and say they will deal with anyone attempting to breach cordons.

