Review: Carrying David, The Westovians, South Shields

This play, written by South Shields’ own Ed Waugh, tells the heartbreaking true story of two brothers, one fighting for boxing glory, the other fighting for his life!

David McCrory was 17 months younger than brother Glenn and suffered from a degenerative muscle wasting disease called Friedreich Ataxia, which meant he struggled to breathe and walk and Glenn often carried him on his back, hence the play’s title.

The rollercoaster story climaxes with Glenn defeating Patrick Susumba for the IBF World Championship Cruiserweight Title, with David in attendance.

After a standing ovation, the brilliant actor Mickey Cochrane called McCrory on to the stage and presented him with a beautiful bouquet.

The tearful McCrory then climbed up into the audience and gave the bouquet to his mother Gloria, proving that after 30 years, he is still a champion.

That completed this remarkable fairy story.

BY EDDIE MACINTYRE