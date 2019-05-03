Rising star Sam Fender announces two hometown shows as part of huge headline tour

Rising North East star Sam Fender has announced his biggest headline tour yet, including two hometown shows.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter from North Shields will play at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on December 7 and 8.
The dates are part of a tour in support of the release of his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, which is due out on August 9 via Polydor Records.
They also include his biggest headline London show yet, at the O2 Academy in Brixton.
Fender is about to begin a sold-out spring tour, and will play a string of festivals over the summer, including Glastonbury, TRNSMT, a huge outdoor headline show at Tynemouth Castle, and performances in both Victoria Park (All Points East) and Hyde Park (with Bob Dylan + Neil Young).
Tickets for the winter tour go on sale from 9am on Friday, May 10, via www.samfender.com. For details of a special fan pre-sale, visit the website now.
The new Hypersonic Missiles dates in full:
22nd November – Academy, Manchester
23rd November – Guild of Students, Liverpool
26th November – Rock City, Nottingham
27th November – O2 Academy, Glasgow
28th November – O2 Academy, Leeds
30th November – Dome, Brighton
1st December – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
3rd December – Pavilions, Plymouth
4th December – O2 Academy, Bristol
5th December – O2 Academy, Birmingham
7th December – O2 Academy, Newcastle
8th December - O2 Academy, Newcastle
10th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London
13th December – Great Hall, Cardiff
16th December – Dublin, Olympia
17th December – Ulster Hall, Belfast
19th December – O2 Academy, Sheffield
16th August – Summer Sonic, Tokyo
18th August – Summer Sonic, Osaka
30thAugust – Fusion Festival, Liverpool
31st August – Electric Picnic, Laois Ireland