Sage Gateshead is going back to the 1970s to welcome in 2020

Sage Gateshead will be ringing in the new decade with the sounds of the '70s on New Year’s Eve, it has been announced today.

The North East music venue is already looking to its 2019 end of year celebrations, which have become a highlight for music lovers in the region.

Phil Davids & The Good Times Band will lead New Year's Eve celebrations at the Sage Gateshead.

The Lost in Music show will headline proceedings, celebrating the golden age of disco with songs from legendary artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

The show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and a setlist which is sure to have people dancing in the aisles, featuring hits such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland, and many more.

Phil Davids & The Good Times Band will bring in the New Year at midnight, playing the best in classic soul, funk, rock ‘n’ roll and pop.

The North East band has been together five years, and has already built a huge fan base, playing hundreds of shows across the country.

They have played some of the biggest and well-known venues and festivals, including Glastonbury, Leeds/Reading and Bestival to name a few.

To end the celebrations, Guilty Pleasures will bring their energetic DJ set featuring some mind-blowingly awesome party tunes in the early hours of the new year.

Abigail Pogson, managing director of Sage Gateshead, said: “The changing of a decade deserves a big night out and we’re looking forward to sharing another fantastic New Year’s Eve here. It will be a great way to see in the 2020s.”

Party-goers can also enjoy the evening with a special three-course New Year’s Eve meal which can be booked at the time of booking concert tickets.

Tickets for the concert are £55 (plus booking fee) and an extra £40 per person for the meal, and they go on sale at noon today, online and from the box office.

The dinner starts at 6pm and the concert at 8.30pm. Guests can also pre-order their midnight Champagne and other drinks.