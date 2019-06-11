The Restaurant that Makes Mistakes: new four-part documentary on Channel 4 starts tonight

A new four part documentary series will debut on Channel 4 tonight (12 June), following the story of the UK's first ever restaurant staffed by people with dementia.

The restaurant will be run by 14 volunteers, all of whom live with some form of the illness.

he restaurant will be run by 14 volunteers, all of whom live with some form of dementia (Photo: Channel 4)

What is the documentary about?

The short series will follow the volunteers as they attempt to run the Bristol-based pop-up restaurant.

The volunteers, many of whom are in their 50s and 60s, will work under the watchful eye of Michelin-starred chef Josh Eggleton, who will offer them guidance in their tasks.

It is hoped the project will help to raise awareness of dementia and the impact it can have on those still of working age, with four in five people being diagnosed with the disease before reaching retirement - and losing their jobs as a result.

The show's participants all sit an initial evaluation before undertaking five weeks of waiting tables, cooking and making drinks to see whether getting back to work can bring about positive changes in their cognitive abilities.

When is it on TV?

The first episode will air tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.

The first installment will see 23 year old Jordan, gynaecologist and obstetrician Avril, and legal representative Jacqui embark on a shift in the high pressure environment.