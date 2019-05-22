Tipping Point Live festival set to highlight North East's emerging music talent

A music festival curated by some of the North East's most successful indie artists of recent years is set to showcase the next generation of talent.

Tipping Point Live is the new name for the festival formerly known as Evolution Emerging, and it will run at various venues around the Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle, on Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22.

Tipping Point Live has been curated by, clockwise from top left, Paul Smith of Maximo Park, Nadine Shah, former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, and Barry Hyde of The Futureheads.

This year's event has been put together by international record producer and former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler, Mercury Prize-nominated artist Nadine Shah, Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith and Barry Hyde of The Futureheads.

Bill Ryder-Jones, best known as guitarist with The Coral, will headline the festival, and he'll be joined by Newcastle indie rockers FEVA, Sunderland disco rockers Vanderbilt, plus grime duo NE Dons.

Other acts on the bill include South-Shields singer Brooke Bentham, Newcastle alt-pop artist Martha Hill, and Leeds-based punks Dead Naked Hippies.

The curators have worked with the Tipping Point team to create the diverse line-up, bringing a unique insight into the strength of the North East music scene and industry today.

Best known for paving the way for breakthrough acts, Evolution Emerging had supported homegrown talent for the last 10 years.

Tipping Point Live organiser Charlie Dancer said: “There’s a wealth of emerging musical talent in the North East, and we’re so pleased to be able to offer such a varied and diverse line-up.

“With artists spanning the genres of indie, R&B, folk, grime, and - for the very first time - jazz, there will be something for everyone.

"It’s great to be able to champion the best the region has to offer in the heart of Newcastle’s cultural hub.”

With a full programme of live music and industry-focused masterclasses, Tipping Point Live is part of Generator’s music talent development programme Tipping Point, which supports emerging music creators to build careers and lives connected to music.

Tickets for Tipping Point Live are on sale now here.