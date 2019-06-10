Whitburn cricket club to entertain the community all summer long

Staff of Whitburn Cricket Club are set to host a busy summer events programme.

The club will host musical events including the Nutopians on June, 15, as well as the 1977 on July, 13 and C-Collective on September 14.

The Annual Whitburn Cricket Club BBQ will take place on July, 6, and from July 26 to Sunday, July 28, all are invited to the club’s Air Show Car Parking.

Girls Cricket Coaching Sessions will take place on Sunday mornings throughout the summer, for more contact Leanne Smith on 07741 288862.