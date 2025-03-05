Every Newcastle United fan zone confirmed for Carabao Cup Final weekend so far

Ever since Newcastle United qualified for the Carabao Cup Final, anyone without the chance of getting a ticket has started working out their plans for the big weekend.

Preparation for the final has been far from ideal with injuries and performances meaning Eddie Howe’s side will go into another final without a full strength squad, but that won’t stop fans from heading to pubs, bars and venues across the city to enjoy the spectacle of Newcastle United at a cup final at Wembley Stadium.

These are all the sites offering fan zone experiences across the city for the final, which takes place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 16.

NX A NUFC Fanzone Newcastle is returning at NX - and organisers have ordered six tonnes of beer for the afternoon. The site is always an option for fans, whether it be a huge NUFC fixture or England tournament game with the experience this month including a DJ set from Schak and a live rendition of Local Hero from a Saxophonist.

Times Square The city centre site is already hosting darts, Six Nations and St Patrick's Day events throughout this month, but the day of the final will see the site decked out in black and white. Featuring street food and live music, tickets for the event have now sold out.

Utilita Arena Hosted by the team behind regular Times Square fan zones, the arena will be hosting an outside viewing space to the rear of the venue. Labelled as "Newcastle's largest outdoor fanzone", the site has very few £15 tickets remaining.