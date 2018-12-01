Faye Tozer on Strictly: Which routine will she perform on tonight's Musicals Week special?

We've already been treated to a range of special performances as part of this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Halloween, Movie Week and (sob) Blackpool have already passed us by - but now, it's time for Musicals Week!

The quarter-final show will feature plenty of drama, with Les Miserables, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and West Side Story on the bill.

But, which dance is Faye Tozer taking on tonight?

Faye and professional partner Giovanni Pernice have impressed both judges and viewers alike throughout the competition, taking a whole host of 10s from the judges.

Faye and Giovanni take on the waltz. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC/PA.

Fingers crossed they could net a perfect score tonight with their Sound of Music-themed routine.

The pair will dance a Charleston to The Lonely Goatherd from the show - and we can't wait to see what the performance has in store.

If Faye hits the top of the leaderboard again, it could protect her from tomorrow's dance-off and score her a place in the semi-finals next week.