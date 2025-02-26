Gladiators stars to return to Newcastle for Junior and Mini Great North Run 2025

Stars from the TV show Gladiators are set to return to the North East this year as official starters for the Junior and Mini Great North Run.

The event, which is part of the Great North Run weekend alongside the friday night 5k and the main half marathon event on the Sunday, was started by a duo of athletes from the show in 2024.

This year members of the BBC show are set to return, although it is not yet known who will get races on the second day of festivities underway.

Great run

With just over six months to go until the annual festival of fun running returns, the 2025 AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run is close to sell-out, and looks set to be the UK’s biggest children’s running event with 12,000 youngsters taking part.

Alex Gray (Apollo), who started last year’s AJ Bell Junior & Mini Great North Run said: “The Gladiators team are delighted to be involved in the AJ Bell Junior and Mini Great North Run. Encouraging movement and staying active is something we deeply care about so we can’t wait to see all the young runners taking on the challenge. If you haven’t signed up already – what are you waiting for!”

Once again, the Junior & Mini runs will take place as a standalone Saturday event before the Great North Run on Sunday 7th September, giving the stars of the future their own chance to take centre stage on what is being dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ by event organisers.

Younger runners between the ages of three and eight will take on a fun and energetic 1.5k dash while older runners between the ages of nine to 15 can tackle a 4k challenge.

Age specific races take place throughout the day with families taking over the Quayside in Newcastle.

This year’s Junior and Mini Great North Run will take place on Saturday, September 6 with places still available. These can be booked through the Great Run website.

Places also remain available for the 5k event on the Friday evening while the iconic half marathon, which sees runners follow the route from Newcastle to South Shields.