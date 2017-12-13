How do I get a refund on my Peter Kay cancelled tour tickets?

Funnyman Peter Kay has been forced to cancel his long-awaited upcoming UK tour - leaving fans heartbroken and wondering how to get refunds.

The stand-up star has cancelled his 2018 and 2019 UK tour including seven dates at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena.

He was set to play more than 100 dates across the country in 2018 and 2019 but cancelled the entire tour this morning because of "unforeseen family circumstances".

Hundreds of thousands of ticket holders will now be looking for a refund on their tickets - this is what they need to know.

Customers for Peter Kay's Live Arena tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.

A further note on the Metro Radio Arena website added: "Eventim customers will receive a refund for their ticket(s) – including the face value of the ticket and the booking fee – even if tickets have already been dispatched. There is no need to return your tickets to Eventim. Please allow 7-10 working days for your refund to be credited to your account.