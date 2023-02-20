Joe McElderry superfans distribute Celebrate The Music flyers in iconic North East locations

Joe McElderry announced that he would be embarking on a special North East tour named Celebrate The Music, performing at The Customs House, The Little Haven Hotel and many other venues during April and March of this year.

Since winning The X Factor in 2009, South Shields born and raised Joe has gained a very loyal fanbase from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TikTok account named KeldersFans, is a dedicated Joe McElderry fan page - created by two women from the North East post clips from Joe’s performances.

Joe McElderry will be performing a special North East tour next month.

Most Popular

Videos on their account include Joe performing in Freedom: The Music of George Michael. The pair also posted footage of them meeting Joe, and of themselves visiting Newcastle’s Theatre Royal to see the 31-year-old singer perform in the pantomime.

In their latest video, which was posted to the KeldersFans TikTok account yesterday (January 19), the two girls can be seen travelling to iconic North East locations over a full day to leave flyers for Joe McElderry’s upcoming tour - Celebrate The Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places they left flyers included areas in South Shields such as; South Shields’ Groyne, the outside area of The Little Haven Hotel, The Weebles and the lift of The Marsden Grotto.

They also travelled to Sunderland, where Joe will perform at The Fire Station on April 16. The two women left a flyer stuck to the Penshaw Monument.