Little Mix star Perrie Edwards welcomes first child with Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

From left to right, Little Mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards. Picture: PA.

The Little Mix singer confirmed the news on Instagram on Sunday, August 22 with two sweet pictures of the new baby’s hand and foot.

She added the caption: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”

Perrie, who shot to fame after girl group Little Mix won The X Factor in 2011, confirmed her pregnancy in May this year.

She has been in a relationship with Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2017.

Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock is also expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall, also from South Shields, this week celebrated 10 years of Little Mix and announced the release of a new greatest hits album.

It will be released in November.

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, who had been part of the band since formation, left the group last December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

