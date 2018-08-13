10 things you said about South Shields' Chloe and Liam fundraising gig

X Factor star Joe McElderry led tributes to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry at an emotional concert in South Shields.

The star returned to his hometown to headline the Together Forever Live gig at Bents Park, in aid of the trust bearing the teenage sweethearts' name.

A minute’s applause was held for Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, who died in last year’s Manchester Arena terror attack.

The day was organised and raised money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, which helps people with aspirations in sport or performance art.

Chloe was a talented performer, while Liam was a gifted cricketer.

Jacqueline Paramos led the tributes to the gig, saying: "Well done to all, especially our Joe,he is amazing. Chloe and Liam this was for you, forever young, forever together xx."

One of the young fans at the concert had his own reminder of Chloe and Liam.

Colin Burgin-Plews said: " Well done to Ray Spencer and Kelly from Heart fm for being incredible hosts to the whole event."

Shirley Miller added: "Well done to everyone involved it was a very emotional afternoon and all of the acts were fantastic"

Michelle Hodgson said: "Fab day and had a few tears, Joe was amazing."

Hellen Addison wrote: "Was a brilliant day all performers were great."

A section of the crowd at the Chloe and Liam Together Forever concert.

Rosa Bissett agreed: "It was an amazing day and good to celebrate it for Liam and Chloe. Well done Joe."

Dianne Newham said: "What a brilliant day, very talented singers. Very proud to be from South Shields and for such a brilliant trust, Chloe and Liam."

June Holmes loved the whole show, commenting: "Had a fantastic day, all singers were good, glad rain kept off."

Norma Bolingbroke said: "Enjoyed the day in great company, and for a very good cause, well done."

Lindsay Male summed it up, saying: "Lovely day. Well done to all involved."