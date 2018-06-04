11 performances you can see at the Bents Park concerts this summer

Though the weather may have been suggesting otherwise, summer is definitely on the way.

Next month, the annual free concerts in South Shields will return for another year.

In case you’ve missed the line-up announcements, we’ve rounded up the main acts so you can choose who you want to see on the day.

Whether you like guitars, soul or some good-old pop music, there’ll be something to fit the bill.

Acts including Pixie Lott, Atomic Kitten, The Vamps and Heather Small will be performing open-air at Bents Park across the month of July.

The concerts are taking place on July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29.

Admission to all four concerts is free of charge, but fans can choose to upgrade to a £5 limited Priority Plus ticket, which guarantees early access to the park and a dedicated bar and toilets.

