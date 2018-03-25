Angelic Upstarts to play classic album in full for first time at Sunderland gig

Veteran North East punk band the Angelic Upstarts aim to make it a very Good Friday in Sunderland at the weekend.

The band, formed in South Shields in 1977, are playing at Independent at Holmeside in the city centre on Friday night.

And the gig promises to be a special one for fans as Mensi and co will be playing debut album Teenage Warning live in full for the first time ever.

Released in August 1979 on Warner Bros Records, the record reached No 29 in the UK national charts.

It featured three singles, The Murder of Liddle Towers, I'm An Upstart and Teenage Warning, with the latter leading to an appearance of Top Of The Pops.

The Upstarts have split and reconvened a few times over the years, and their latest album, 2015's Bullingdon ******** received some of the best reviews of their career.

A poster for the Angelic Upstarts gig at Independent in Sunderland.

The current line-up is original singer Mensi on vocals, Gaz Stoker on bass, Neil Newton on guitar and Jonnie Halling on drums.

Mensi said: "We have always enjoyed playing Sunderland, and a North East show has to be the place to play Teenage Warning in full for the first time ever."

Support comes from The Lurkers and The Relitics.