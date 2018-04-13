Arctic Monkeys add second North East tour date

Arctic Monkeys have added an extra date at Newcastle Arena.

Due to demand, the indie rock heroes will play the arena for a second night, on Friday, September 28 as part of their UK arena tour.

The Newcastle dates, which will also see them perform on September 27, are their first North East dates in five years.

The band, who have sold millions of records since forming in Sheffield in 2002, recently revealed they will be releasing their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, on May 11.

Ailsa Oliver, general manager at Metro Radio Arena, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the promoter bringing such a prestigious event as Arctic Monkeys back to our region. The band are a firm favourite in the North and we thank the region for their support, we’re really happy to deliver a

second date giving more fans a chance to catch this awesome group doing what they do best.”

The Lemon Twigs will be special guests on the September dates.

Tickets are available online or from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666. Venue facility and booking fees will apply. Tickets are limited to four per person.

Visit www.metroradioarena.co.uk for full information.

Age restrictions: standing 16+ seated U14 accompanied by an adult.