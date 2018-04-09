Arctic Monkeys announce first North East gig in five years

Indie-rock heroes Arctic Monkeys today announced a UK arena tour, including their first North East date in five years.

The band, who have sold millions of records since forming in Sheffield in 2002, recently revealed they will be releasing their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, on May 11.

Now they have revealed it will be followed by a nine-date autumn arena tour, including a show at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Thursday, September 27.

It will be their first appearance in the region since they headlined the arena in October 2013, as part of their AM tour.

The full tour dates are:

Thursday September 6 : Manchester Arena

Friday September 7: Manchester Arena

Sunday September 9: The O2, London

Monday September 10 : The O2, London

Saturday September 15: Arena Birmingham

Tuesday September 18L FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Wednesday September 19: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

Monday September 24: 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday September 27: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

American rock band The Lemon Twigs will be special guests on all dates.

The Newcastle show has a 16+ age restriction for standing, and under-14s must be accompanied by an adult in the seats.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 13, and are available online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Metro Radio Arena box office.

Venue facility and booking fees will apply, and tickets are limited to four per person.