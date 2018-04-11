Boy George and Culture Club announce North East arena date

Music lovers can take a trip back to the '80s after Boy George and Culture Club announced a big North East show.

They were formed around the new romantic scene in 1981, and have sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Belinda Carlisle is also featured on the tour.

Their catalogue of classic hits includes Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, Karma Chameleon, and Church Of The Poison Mind.

The band split up in 1986, but have reformed twice, most recently in 2011.

They will bring their 11-date Life Tour to the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, November 17.

Culture Club are still fronted by singer/songwriter Boy George, who is recognised as one of music's most iconic artists.

He was presented with the Ivor Novello lifetime achievement award in 2015 for his contribution to the music industry.

Joining him on tour, announced today, are original members Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss.

Their recent shows have garnered rave reviews, with one calling them "a true show band, with a master at its centre".

Boy George said: “We put together an amazing show that is going to be filled with hits and fabulous memories. We know it will be hands down the best night out.”

The tour will feature support from Heaven Is A Place On Earth singer Belinda Carlisle, and Tom Bailey of The Thompson Twins, who had a string of hits like Doctor! Doctor! and You Take Me Up.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 13, online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the venue box office.

Culture Club’s UK tour dates in full:

November 9: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

November 10: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

November 11: BIC, Bournemouth

November 13: Brighton Centre, Brighton

November 14: Wembley Arena, London

November 16: Barclay Card Arena, Birmingham

November 17: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

November 18: Phones 4U Arena, Manchester

November 20: Hull Venue, Hull

November 22: SSE Hydro, Glasgow

November 23: First Direct Arena, Leeds