Cheryl set to make a triumphant chart comeback with new song Love Made Me Do It

Geordie singer Cheryl's comeback song is on course to be the highest new entry in this week's UK singles chart.

Love Made Me Do It - the singer's first new track since 2015's Only Human - is off to a flying start at number eight.

Now 35, she rose to fame in late 2002 after winning a place in Girls Aloud, a girl group created through ITV's Popstars: The Rivals.

While still in the group, she began a solo career in April 2009, and between then and 2014, she released four studio albums – 3 Words (2009), Messy Little Raindrops (2010), A Million Lights (2012) and Only Human (2014).

Five of her singles - Fight for This Love, Promise This, Call My Name, Crazy Stupid Love and I Don't Care – have previously reached the top position on the UK Singles Chart.

Cheryl was the first British female solo artist to have five No.1 singles in the UK, and held the record until Jess Glynne overtook her this year.

Since her last chart-topper she has been married to and divorced from French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, and had a relationship and a son, Bear, with One Direction singer Liam Payne.