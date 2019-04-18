Extra night added to Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough

BBC Radio 1 have announced that an extra night has been added to Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2019 in Middlesbrough featuring some of the biggest names in dance music including Mark Ronson, MK and Purple Disco Machine, whilst Wilkinson, Sub Focus and Dimension will be forming a super group for one night only.

The addition to the already star-studded weekend will see artists play live sets to an audience of 6,000 fans at Stewart Park on Friday, May 24.

They will be joining the likes of Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, The 1975 and Little Mix who will be entertaining BBC Radio 1 fans across the weekend for the station’s annual flagship live music event.

Mark Ronson said: “I can’t wait to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend. From my very first one back in 2007 all the way till now, it’s always such a great vibe and great crowd. Psyched to start my summer playing some bangers with Annie Mac and the crew.”

MK said: “Can’t wait to play at Radio 1’s Big Weekend! Great way to kick off the summer!”

Wilkinson said: “It’s all about collaboration. Myself and Dimension did ‘Rush’. Then I did ‘Take It Up’ with Sub Focus. Then Sub and Dimension did ‘Desire’. It’s just great to work with friends who you are fans of and we all hang out on the road all the time. Really looking forward to this. A proper one-off!”

Sub Focus said: “We’ve all become friends and collaborators though years of touring and releasing music together but this is the first time the three of us have linked up to do a set, it’s about time.”

Dimension says: “It’s going to be pure energy.”

Purple Disco Machine says: “I can’t wait to play Big Weekend. I’m so honoured that I’ve been asked! Radio 1’s Ibiza Weekend was so much fun and I just know that playing to a UK audience, the home of BBC Radio 1, is going to be next level.”

How to get tickets

Tickets will be available for audiences over 18 and will go on sale at 7pm on Friday 26th April, priced at £10 plus £2.50 booking fee. For more information, go to www.bbc.co.uk/bigweekend

Tickets will be geographically weighted with 85% of the tickets reserved for those living in the Middlesbrough Council area, and remaining areas of the Tees Valley Combined Authority: Darlington, Hartlepool, Redcar & Cleveland and Stockton-on-Tees Borough Councils. The remaining 15% of tickets will be available for the rest of the UK. The booking process will be handled by Ticketmaster - the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.