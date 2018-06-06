Flogging Molly, Face To Face and Lost In Stereo to play Fireball - Fuelling The Fire tour

The line-up has been announced for the third annual Fireball - Fuelling The Fire tour, which is heading for the North East this winter.

Celtic-punk legends Flogging Molly are headlining, with support from So. Cal punk rock veterans Face to Face, and Glasgow pop-punks Lost in Stereo - and there's one very special guest still to be announced.



The tour visits the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Thursday, December 6, and tickets are on sale now.

Over the course of a 20-year career, Flogging Molly have been known for their exuberant live shows and festival appearances, with an ever-increasing arsenal of anthemic songs.

So. Cal. punk veterans Face To Face celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2016 by releasing Protection, their third album in five years - a workrate which shames many of their peers.



Glasgow pop-punks Lost In Stereo were crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2018 following last year’s tour, where they wowed the judges with an impressive live show for a young band.

The Fireball - Fuelling The Fire tour began in 2015, and has featured the likes of Less Than Jake, The Skints, Mariachi El Bronx, KEMURI, The Bennies, Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag and Mad Caddies.

To date, it has sold nearly 30,000 tickets across 20 of the UK’s best live music venues, with the annual run fast becoming a favourite among the alternative crowd.



In addition, The Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019 competition returns this year in association with Kerrang! Magazine.

It gives emerging regional artists the chance to win a coveted opening support slot on each of the December 2018 tour dates.

The overall winner will be crowned Fireball’s Hottest Band 2019 and go on to play the entire Fireball - Fuelling The Fire Tour next year.

Entries are now open HERE and close on Monday, July 16. The initial winners will be announced on August 1.

Tickets for the Newcastle leg of the Fireball - Fuelling The Fire tour, priced £15, are on general sale now from the O2 Academy, or online HERE.