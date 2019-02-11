Grammy winners Sting and Shaggy set for intimate North East gig

Hot on the heels of winning 'best reggae album' at last night's Grammy Awards, Sting and Shaggy have announced a short UK tour.

The pair, who are both more used to filling arenas, will be playing a handful of smaller venues on their 44/876 Tour, celebrating the album of the same name.

The tour includes what for Sting is a hometown date at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Wednesday, May 22.

They will also be playing at Camden Roundhouse in London, as well as dates in Birmingham and Manchester.

Tickets for all dates go on on sale at 9am on Friday, February 15, at www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Last year saw the pair take The 44/876 Tour to North America, South America and Eastern Europe.

Hailed “one of the most anticipated concerts of the year” and “a reggae rock dance party that never lets up,” the show sees the pair collaborating on each other’s most celebrated hits.

The setlist includes The Police's Every Breath You Take and Message In A Bottle, as well as Sting's solo hit Englishman In New York, and Shaggy's songs It Wasn’t Me, Mr. Boombastic and Angel.

They also play new songs from 44/876, which made the UK Top 10 when it was released last year.

The pair will be joined by Sting’s longtime collaborators Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums) and Rufus Miller (guitar), as well as Shaggy’s backing vocalists Melissa Musique and Gene Noble and Kevon Webster (keyboards).