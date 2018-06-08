Hebburn band to mark 100 years since the end of First World War with summer concert

A night of big band music is set to entertain the crowds as performers mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Off key Music has chosen to commemorate the occasion at its annual summer concert.

Each year, we chose a theme and with it being 100 years since the end of the First World War it seemed a fitting tribute. John Fay

The event will be held at St Oswald’s Church in St Oswald’s Road, in Hebburn, on June 23.

The night, featuring 45 musicians performing a mix of music, will be attended by the Mayor Coun Ken Stephenson and his Mayoress Cathy Stephenson.

Musical director John Fay said: “The night will see the band perform our usual mix of music which will include a commemoration to the end of the First World War as well as the anniversary of the creation of the RAF.

“We will start the night with a special dedication to all those who lost their lives in the Great War followed by a fun and entertaining night for all.

This year, Off Key Music celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Mr Fay added: “The band has been going now for five years and we have grown so much. We’re all looking forward to the performance.”

Tickets priced £5 for adults and £3 for children 12 and under, are available by calling John on 0191 435 9531. Doors open at 7pm.