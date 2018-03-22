Hit songs to be brought to life on South Shields stage

Songs created by a legendary performer will be showcased in an evening of musical magic in South Shields.

A collection of memorable and iconic hits created by American composer Burt Bacharach will play out at the Customs House on Friday.

The two-hour show will feature four world-class singers and a live band.

Songs featured in the show include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By and Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “Back to Bacharach is a fantastic show for all ages, featuring songs that everyone will know and fall in love with again.”

The show has been touring the UK since September 2015.

Bacharach, a six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award winner, has had over 70 Top 40 hits in the US, and over 50 Top 40 hits in the UK.

They were recorded by artists, including Cilla Black, Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Tickets for Back to Bacharach, priced £22, are on sale now from the box office on 454 1234 or online here.