Indie band Everything Everything to host North East song writing evening

A talent development agency has confirmed it will launch its 2019 programme in the North East with an exclusive creative development and song-writing evening featuring indie band Everything Everything.

Tipping Point, which works with creative agency Generator, will welcome the serial Ivor Novello and Mercury Music Prize nominees to the North East in February for a gathering for emerging artists and songwriters.

Taking place at The Boiler House at Newcastle University’s Campus, on February 7 from 7pm, the band has promised to reveal and discuss the magic behind their four critically acclaimed albums – which includes three top tens - and the secrets behind the band’s on-going global reputation and creative processes.

Having formed in Manchester in 2007, half of the band’s members hail from the North East and lead vocalist Jonathan Higgs, from Northumberland, is looking forward to returning home and providing a fascinating and candid insight into Everything Everything’s career and international fame.

“Coming from the North East, I’ve always had a strong connection to Newcastle and Northumberland,” explains Higgs.

“It will be my pleasure to be back and get involved in the conversation again, and I’m looking forward to being in one of my favourite cities.”

Tipping Point, who will host In Conversation with Everything Everything in February, offers a range of free support services for creative people who want to develop their potential and explore career pathways in the music industry.

Tickets for In Conversation with Everything Everything are available now.

