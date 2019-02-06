Inglorious are turning adversity into triumph - the hard rockers' Newcastle Boiler Shop gig reviewed

After a seemingly meteoric rise and frontman Nathan James being hailed as the next big thing, it all came to a juddering halt for Inglorious towards the end of last year.

With a new album recorded and ready for release, promo videos shot and an extensive UK tour booked, it looked like the next step to rock superstardom beckoned for the London-based hard rock band.

Guitarist Danny Dela Cruz proved himself a rising star, even though the new line-up of Inglorious have played just half a dozen live shows.

Instead of climbing up the ladder in the treacherous game of rock 'n' roll snakes and ladders, Inglorious looked to have stepped on the back of an unusually large snake.

Three members left simultaneously, leaving only James and drummer Phil Beaver, and to make matters worse James took to social media and felt the full force of the Twitterati in response. 2019 did not look good.

From adversity however, can grow something positive. Damage control was instigated and three new members recruited, including the precocious talent of 19-year-old guitarist Danny Dela Cruz. It was game on.

With only half a dozen live shows under their belt, the new Inglorious could be excused for making a slip up or two yet.

Inglorious showed at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle that they have recovered from last year's annus horribilis.

Yet for an hour and a half at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle last night they barely put a foot wrong.

They wheeled out a well-balanced set featuring songs from all three of their albums, including Taking The Blame, Breakaway and a superb all-acoustic Glory Days from their latest release, that sees the band spreading their wings musically.

Of course, singer James is the focal point, and with good reason. Cut from the same cloth as big hitters from the '70s like Whitesnake's David Coverdale, and Deep Purple pair Glenn Hughes and Ian Gillan, he has a voice that stamps its authority on every song with a power and range that you just don`t hear these days.

The sultry blues of Making Me Pay shows the full, rich, mellow side of James and recalls Coverdale at his very best, whereas Until I Die showcased James in full flow.

No wonder Jeff Wayne handpicked him following a recommendation from a journalist to play the Voice Of Humanity in the stage production of The War Of The Worlds.

Meanwhile, guitarist Danny Dela Cruz was a revelation. Pulling every pose in the book, he delivered a confident and assured display with the flash and flair of someone of a more vintage pedigree. You can't help feeling the surface of his talent has just been scratched and there is much more to come.

With James in the crowd surrounded by eager selfie shooters for a storming take on Holy Water, complete with the backing of the enthusiastic Geordie choir, it looks like he may just have pulled victory from the jaws of defeat and placed the Inglorious juggernaut right back on track.