Johnny Marr and Lewis Capaldi added to North East festival line-up

Smiths Legend Johnny Marr and Lewis Capaldi have been added to the line-up for a new music festival.

This is Tomorrow will move to a larger site in Exhibition Park, Newcastle, this year and organisers have revealed that Smiths icon Johnny Marr and the chart-topping Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi have been added to the Stereophonics-headlined date on Sunday, May 26.

Indie act Ride have also been confirmed to perform at the event and will make a welcome addition to the Saturday, May 25 lineup, which already boasts Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – led by the ex-Oasis star – The Vaccines, Editors and Glasvegas.

Hot on the heels of his last critically acclaimed album, Call The Comet, Johnny Marr, the man behind the ground-breaking guitar sounds of The Smiths, recently announced a global tour.

Meanwhile, Capitol Records’ Lewis Capaldi, continues to achieve mainstream success building on his UK number one hit single Someone You Loved. The 22-year-old is set to unveil his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, on May 17, just before This is Tomorrow.

Speaking about the new additions to the This is Tomorrow line-up, festival organiser, Steve Davis, said: “This is Tomorrow is all about pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We promised more heavyweight acts and we have delivered.

“We’ve been working on getting the Sunday line-up right for some time now, and having Stereophonics, Johnny Marr and Lewis on the same bill is unbelievable.

“We were around when Ride first broke back in the early 90s and we’re delighted to add them to the Saturday leg alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.”

•Tickets available from thisistomorrow.ticketline.co.uk



