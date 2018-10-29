KISS announce Newcastle date on farewell tour

KISS have announced their farewell tour - including a North East date.

The rock legends, who’ve enjoyed a 45-year career during which they sold 100 million albums, have announced their End of the Road tour which will see them play Newcastle Arena on July 14, 2019.

The band said: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable.”

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets go on sale on November 2 at 10am from www.livenation.co.uk.

UK Tour Dates:

09 Jul 2019 Birmingham Birmingham Arena

11 Jul 2019 London O2 Arena

12 Jul 2019 Manchester Manchester Arena

14 Jul 2019 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

16 Jul 2019 Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena