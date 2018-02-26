Little Comets announce new single and tour dates

Little Comets will be releasing their new single this week and have announced a home region show.

New release M62 will be available on all streaming platforms from this Friday, March 2.

Having spent the winter tucked away in Frank Sinatra’s derelict former Bordeaux holiday home and a church near Bilbao; a clutch of singles now await

release ahead of a highly-anticipated fifth album.

Following a busy 2017 of sell-out headline dates and an arena tour with Catfish and the Bottlemen, the North East indie heroes wanted a change of scene for the recording of new material and so decamped to Europe for a month in various spaces and buildings.

New song M62 contains all the hallmarks of a Little Comets record with its pulsating rhythms and quaint lyrical observations.

A handmade limited edition personalised 7” vinyl will accompany the release of the single which is about a couple’s romance along the highway.

With three further singles, UK and European festival appearances and an album to follow, 2018 promises to be a busy year for the band whose members hail from South Tyneside and Washington.

Little Comets will tour the UK in April, finishing in Newcastle Academy on April 21. Details at www.littlecomets.com