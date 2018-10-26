Little Mix announce third Newcastle Arena date for LM5 tour

Little Mix have announced extra dates to their huge UK and Ireland arena tour in 2019 - including an additional Newcastle Arena date.

LM5 – The Tour will be kicking off in Dublin on October 10, 2019. The tour now includes two dates in Dublin and Belfast, three shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester plus a fourth date at The O2, London.

Earlier this month they announced they will play Newcastle Arena on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, 2019 and now it’s been announced they will also perform on Thursday, October 24.

The shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new album LM5, alongside their greatest hits including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.

Tickets are onsale now and are available from https://www.gigsandtours.com and for Ireland from https://www.ticketmaster.ie.