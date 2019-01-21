Looking for stardom? One Direction management to hold boy band auditions in North East

Do you have what it takes to be in a new boy band?

Little Mix and Olly Murs management team are holding drummer casting auditions in the North East.

Modest! Management, the acclaimed management company behind stars such as One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs and rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, are holding North East auditions to find a drummer for their soon to launch international boy band.

Taking place at a secret location in Newcastle City Centre on Saturday, February 2, Modest! are encouraging North East males aged between 15-18, who believe they have what it takes, to send them a headshot and a video of them performing before Thursday, January 31.

Successful applicants will be invited to the audition and will be in with a chance of being part of the new boy band.

The company, based in London, has said the auditions are open to any drummer living in the North East who has a strong drumming ability and is able to commit to a full schedule right away.

Speaking about the forthcoming auditions and this life-changing opportunity, James Ellett, artist manager at Modest! Management, said: “The North East has produced some great artists over the years, including some of our very own such as Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix.

“We are very confident we will find the perfect fit for our new and exciting project. The ideal drummer will need to be a great player, but also a very hard working, driven and ambitious individual. Confident and outgoing, whilst being down to earth and honest.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the right person. We fully believe this band has the potential to make it to the very top of the game, and the members will gain great experiences throughout.”

Modest! Management is a globally recognised Artist Management Company, formed in 2003 by music moguls Richard Griffiths and Harry Magee.

They manage all aspects of their artists’ careers including writing, recording, touring, brand partnerships, merchandise, endorsements, theatre, television and publicity.

“It’ll be very hard work, but the artist will be working alongside an experienced team who ensure artists have the support they need every step of the way,” added James.

“2019 will be a year of steady fan growth for the band, but our aim for them is to take over the airwaves from 2020 and beyond.”

•Along with their video and head shot, anyone who thinks they deserve to be part of the auditions in early February should also send Modest! Management their name, date of birth and contact details to talent@modestmanagement.com.