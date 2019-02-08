Ocean Colour Scene to headline Northumberland’s Lindisfarne Festival

Organisers of Lindisfarne Festival have announced their first big wave of acts for the 2019 summer festival, which is set to take place at Beal Farm on the Northumberland coast for the fifth consecutive year from August 29 to September 1.

Headlining Saturday night of the three-day music and arts extravaganza are Ocean Colour Scene.

The popular Birmingham band, whose career spans three decades, have notched up nine albums (three of which went top five), nine successive top 20 hit singles and a string of sold-out arena shows.

Simon Fowler, lead singer, Ocean Colour Scene, said: “We are really looking forward to headlining Lindisfarne Festival. It is in such a beautiful and historic place and it’s great to see they will be raising much-needed funds for Crisis through the Musicians Against Homelessness campaign and charities.”

Also announced for the 2019 festival are folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne, who will be playing a Glastonbury-esque “Legends” slot late-Friday afternoon.

With a repertoire of songs that includes Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne, Lady Eleanor and Run For Home, Lindisfarne are set to be a festival highlight.

Also joining the weekend line-up will be Ferocious Dog, Zion Train, Elvana, 3 Daft Monkeys, Tankus the Henge, The Baghdaddies, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Big Fat Panda, The Skapones, Megan Airlie and HATi to name just a few, with hundreds more acts including the Friday night headliner still to be announced.

Previous headliners at the 5,000-capacity festival include: Happy Mondays (2018), The Levellers (2018), The Fratellis (2017) Reef (2016) and British Sea Power (2016).

The over 18’s camping festival will host a diverse line up of 200-plus musicians, comedians and performing artists over its 10 unique stages.

There’ll also be a strong programme of creative workshops, comedy, spoken word, yoga and holistic therapies on offer as well as luxury glamping packages for those not so keen on camping.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have secured Ocean Colour Scene and Lindisfarne for our 2019 line-up. They are undoubtedly some of the best live bands around and have been popular suggestions from our festival fans over the years. It’s always great to be able to give our loyal followers what they want.”

Due to a surge in early-bird ticket sales and an increased demand for full three-day festival passes, the event will be opening its main stage on Thursday night for the first time, with The Showhawk Duo, Smoove and Turrell and DJ Yoda confirmed for the opening night.

Conleth added: “As we plan to make our fifth year extra special, we’re bringing back a number of the most-loved acts from our last four festivals including The Showhawk Duo, Ferocious Dog and Smoove & Turrell.”

Lindisfarne Festival tickets are on sale now online from lindisfarnefestival.com, with monthly payment plans available and three-day festival passes priced at £95.

The event is strictly for over 18s.