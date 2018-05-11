Orbital celebrate return to music scene with North East gig

Orbital have today announced a huge return to the music scene - including a North East date.

The electro-dance duo, made up of Phil and Paul Hartnoll, will play the concourse at Sage Gateshead on August 11.

After a reunion which saw Orbital play to audiences across Europe throughout 2017, Britain’s giants of electronic music have announced they’re back for good, with new music and an upgrade of the legendary live show that transformed festivals across the world.

A mainstay of the ‘90s rave scene, Orbital found a huge fan base through their sample-heavy tracks, their complex arrangements, and their stance as activists.

Never ones to shy away from political or environmental commentary, the duo have released tracks inspired by catastrophic world events and controversial subjects, such as genetic engineering. They headlined Glastonbury in 1994, introducing their unique music style to a wider audience.

The new single, Tiny Foldable Cities, is out now, with their first new album in five years, Monsters Exist, out September 14. Monsters Exist is a more classically structured Orbital album than their previous release, Wonky, drawing inspiration from the international political landscape, from their pre-rave squat-punk roots right up to the volatile tensions and erratic rhetoric of today.

Among the tracks is a cosmic piece featuring an address for the possible end of the world by Professor Brian Cox. “It’s Brian being emo,” says Paul.

He added: “The master plan for this one is to make a bloody good album. And then see what happens.”

•Orbital bring their live show to Sage Gateshead on Saturday, August 11 at 8.30pm, featuring new material alongside classics like Chime, Belfast and Impact. Tickets will be available from http://www.sagegateshead.com/ from Friday, May 18 at 9am.