Political activist Billy Bragg announced for North East festival

Sage Gateshead has announced legendary singer-songwriter and political activist Billy Bragg as the headline act at this year’s Folk on the Tyne Festival on Saturday, July 27.

The annual festival, which brings some of the best folk acts from around the world to the south bank of the Tyne, has previously welcomed The Young ‘Uns, The Unthanks, and The Wilsons, as well as a host of workshops and performances.

Billy Bragg has been a fearless recording artist, live performer and political campaigner for over 35 years who was honoured with the PRS Outstanding Contribution to British Music award at the Ivor Novello awards in May 2018.

Amy Leach, Folkworks Producer at Sage Gateshead, said: “We are pleased to welcome Billy Bragg, an artist that uses the full power of folk music and song writing to tell vital and relevant stories, to headline Folk on the Tyne. We know that the audience will be excited to hear his music and what he has to say.

“We have lots of other exciting acts to announce in the coming weeks, and we’re looking forward to hosting another fantastic festival that celebrates the breadth and depth of our fantastic folk scene.”

•Tickets for Billy Bragg go on sale 10am Thursday, February 28 from www.sagegateshead.com.