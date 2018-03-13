Post-punk pioneers A Certain Ratio kick-off UK tour in North East

A post-punk band who became known for their dance-oriented sounds kick off their UK tour in the North East this weekend.

A Certain Ratio, who were formed in Manchester in 1978, begin their spring tour at Hoochie Coochie in Newcastle on Friday, March 16.

They embraced the ethic and culture of the late '70s post-punk explosion, but sounded like nothing else around them and refused to fit in.

They have influenced generations of musicians - from LCD Soundsystem, Happy Mondays and Franz Ferdinand to ESG, Factory Floor and Andrew Weatherall.

The band, who were originally on Factory Records, have had various members throughout their 40-year career, but the core line-up of Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop and Donald Johnson remains the same.

Joining them in the current incarnation are Denise Johnson, Tony Quigley and Liam Mullan.

Hailed as pioneers of what became known as punk-funk, thanks to the success of Shack Up on both sides of the Atlantic, their sound isn't easily pigeon-holed.

ACR introduced the avant-garde elements of funk, jazz, electronics, tape loops and technology to the pop song, wrapped it in a post-punk aesthetic, added great clothes and cool haircuts.

The spring tour coincides with the latest phase of a reissue campaign by the Mute label, with the long-out-of-print albums acr:mcr and I’d Like To See You Again released on March 23, followed by Good Together and Up In Downsville on April 27.

The reissues are part of the ongoing collaboration with Mute which started with The Graveyard And The Ballroom, To Each and Force.

Sextet, Mind Made Up, Change The Station and a new compilation with recently recorded tracks plus various boxsets which will include rare and previously unreleased material, in a campaign set to run over the next three years.

A Certain Ratio are supporters of Artists Against Hunger and will donate £1 for each ticket sold in 2018.