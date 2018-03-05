Rak-Su announced as support for Little Mix’s outdoor North East gig

It’s been announced that Rak-Su and Germein will support Little Mix on their Summer Hits Tour 2018.

The world’s biggest girl band, whose members Perrie and Jade hail from South Shields, will play Gateshead International Stadium on Thursday, July 26 as part of the tour.

The run of 15 live shows will see Little Mix perform their greatest hits, including Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Wings, Move and Power.

Brit and Global award winners Little Mix released The Platinum Edition of their smash hit album Glory Days late last year. The original version of the album spent five weeks at the top of the UK Albums Chart surpassing any other album released by a female group this millennium and becoming the longest reigning girl group No.1 album since Spice Girls’ debut 20 years ago.

Rak-Su are a four-piece group from Watford who triumphed in The X Factor, in December 2017. They were not only the first male band to win the competition, but also the first ever X Factor act to have had three of their singles top the UK iTunes chart while being on the show, including original tracks Mona Lisa and I’m Feeling You.

Dimelo, the group’s winners duet with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, debuted at No.2 and has now been certified silver, spending three weeks in the Top 10 of the Official UK chart. The day after being crowned the winner also saw Rak-Su achieve an incredible five songs in the iTunes Top 6 at one point, including Dimelo at No.1.

Australian sisters Germein are kicking off 2018 with a brand-new sound. They’re set to make a mark playing alongside Arcade Fire and Catfish & the Bottlemen at the Isle of Wight festival, as well as opening UK stadium shows for Little Mix.

Tickets for Little Mix’s Summer Hits tour are onsale now at www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk