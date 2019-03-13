Richard Ashcroft announced for new North East festival Wasteland

The former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft will support his fifth solo album, Natural Rebel, with a headlining performance at the new Wasteland Festival on Tyneside.

Ashcroft, the indie rock maverick responsible for household Verve hits such as Bittersweet Symphony, Lucky Man and solo endeavours such as A Song for The Lovers, has been confirmed to perform at the event and will bring Wasteland - on Spillers Wharf, Newcastle - to a close on Sunday July 14.

After selling out intimate shows to support his new album, the former Verve frontman has announced a full tour this year and is expected to deliver a set from his significant back catalogue on the banks of the Tyne this summer.

Richard Ashcroft was the lead singer and chief songsmith of The Verve since their formation in 1990 and oversaw one of the biggest and most successful albums of all time, 1997’s Urban Hymns.

Since the band’s original split in 1999, Ashcroft has become a successful solo artist in his own right, releasing three UK top three solo albums and selling out arena shows the world over.

Speaking about today’s announcement, SSD Concerts’ Steve Davis, who organises the festival, said: “Richard Ashcroft is part of the UK’s musical DNA. A true genius. He’s a British icon and has provided the soundtrack to some many people’s lives since bursting onto the scene with The Verve in the 1990s.

“We’re so lucky to have him for Wasteland and we couldn’t think of a better artist to bring the party to a close. We’re not finished yet though. There’ll be yet more great bands to be announced very soon as part of this amazing three-day event on The Tyne.”

The three-day festival will see Indie Icons Bloc Party performing on Friday, July 12, punk and folk legend Frank Turner on Saturday, July 13, and Richard Ashcroft on the Sunday.

A limited number of tickets for Richard Ashcroft will be available on pre-sale from 10 am Thursday, March 14 via this link: bit.ly/WLRA-PRE

They will then go on general sale from 10am on Friday, March 15 via bit.ly/WASTELANDRA.

Tickets cost £45 plus booking fee.