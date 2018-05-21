Shindig team up with elrow for enchanted forest-themed clubbing spectacular

Hedonistic Spanish club night elrow have teamed up with North East clubbing institution Shindig for an open air spectacular.

Showcasing elrow’s magical Enchanted Forest theme in the UK for the first time ever, the night will see Newcastle’s Times Square transformed with pixies, fairies and elves for the August Bank Holiday on Sunday, August 26.

Taking place from midday to 10pm, the all-day spectacular will be elrow’s first ever outdoor summer show in Newcastle and will feature sounds from some of the most acclaimed figures in electronic music.

elrow is an award-winning party series founded in 2010 by Cruz and Juan Arnau Lasierra; the sixth generation from a dynasty of entrepreneurs also responsible for creating Monegros Festival and legendary Club Florida 135 in Fraga, Spain.

From their headquarters in Barcelona, elrow have taken the world by storm with their party style, pairing elaborate production, interactive performers and zany characters with the best electronic music.

Pre-sale for their first Newcastle party will be available from midday on Tuesday, May 29 with general sale tickets released at midday on Wednesday, May 30.

They will be available from http://www.elrowlandings.com/newcastleoutdoors/









