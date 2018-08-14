Shotgun singer George Ezra announces UK arena tour - and it will kick off in the North East

Singing sensation George Ezra has announced a UK arena tour for next year - and it starts right here in the North East.

The 25-year-old from Hertfordshire has been one of the fastest-rising stars of the music scene, since breaking through with hit single Budapest in 2014.

His debut album Wanted On Voyage reached No. 1 in the UK and the Top 10 in seven other countries, and was the third best-selling album of 2014 in this country.

The follow-up, Staying At Tamara's, which was released in March, gave him his second UK No. 1 album, and his first chart-topping single, Shotgun, in June.

He has already sold out an autumn tour of mid-sized venues, and his phenomenal rise is set to continue with the announcement of his first ever headline arena tour next year.

It includes 10 shows across the UK, beginning at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on 7 March 2019, and culminating in a show at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London.

"Touring these new songs, along with all of the first album has meant that the last year has been the most amazing 12 months imaginable," said Ezra.

"To all of you that have made a show so far, thank you. And to all of you that we will see next year, hold tight!

"Get practising those songs, polishing off your dancing shoes, let’s make it one to remember.”

Staying At Tamara’s is officially the biggest-selling album released so far this year, and remains in the top five of the Official Albums Chart 20 weeks after release.

George Ezra's autumn tour of medium-sized venues is long since sold out.

Ezra is also a chart-topping podcaster, with his series George Ezra & Friends shooting straight to No.1 on the iTunes Podcast Chart on launch and being nominated for numerous awards.

George Ezra & Friends is a unique podcast series in which he spends an extended period of time with a musician friend in an often intimate, funny and revealing one-to-one conversation.

Series 1 recently wrapped up with a no-holds-barred chat with one of music's all-time legends, Elton John.

Previous episodes featured the likes of Ed Sheeran, Lily Allen, Sam Smith, Craig David, Rag’n’Bone Man, London Grammar’s Hannah Reid and many more.

The full list of George Ezra's 2019 arena dates is as follows:

:: 7 March - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

:: 8 March - First Direct Arena, Leeds

:: 9 March - Echo Arena, Liverpool

:: 11 March - Brighton Centre

:: 12 March - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

:: 13 March - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

:: 15 March - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

:: 16 March - Arena, Manchester

:: 17 March - Genting Arena, Birmingham

:: 19 March - The O2, London

Tickets for the Newcastle date go on sale at 9am on Friday, 17 August online, from the booking hotline number 0844 493 6666 or in person from the box office.