Slade announce UK tour to celebrate 45th anniversary of Merry Xmas Everybody

Slade, one of the most successful bands of the 1970s, are back to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their most famous song.

The glam rock legends, who scored a huge hit in 1973 with Merry Xmas Everybody, have announced a UK tour which kicks off at the O2 Academy in Newcastle on Wednesday, December 5.

During a career spanning more than 20 years, the band notched 23 Top 20 singles, including six No. 1 hits, and became firm favourites with music fans all over the world.

Songs such as Cum On Feel The Noize and Coz I Luv You are still featured today in TV commercials for some of the world's biggest companies.

Slade first hit the road in 1966, but it was after joining forces with Chas Chandler - formerly of Tyneside legends The Animals and manager of the Jimi Hendrix Experience - that their career took off.

They had their first chart hit in May 1971 with the Bobby Marchan song Get Down And Get With It, then enjoyed their first chart-topper in October the same year with Coz I Luv You.

Their mis-spelled anthems are synonymous with the glam rock era - songs such as Take Me Bak 'Ome, Mama We'er All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize and Gudbye T' Jane.

At the beginning of the '80s, Slade were invited to appear at the Reading Rock Festival, and stole the show, giving some of the world's biggest bands a serious run for their money while reaching out to a whole new audience.

Their song Cum On Feel The Noize has been covered by the likes of LA metallers Quiet Riot and Britpop giants Oasis, and a line-up of the band - albeit without original singer Noddy Holder - has been touring for the past 25 years.

Founder members Dave Hill and Don Powell are still involved, with ex-Mud bassist John Berry and singer Mal McNulty (formerly of Hazzard and The Sweet) completing the current line-up.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from the venue from noon on Tuesday, May 29, and go on general sale at the same time on Thursday, May 31.